AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024: Iran into quarterfinals after win against Bahrain [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran became the first team from Group D to secure a spot in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 quarterfinals following a thrilling 5-3 win over Bahrain on Saturday.

Iran will face Kuwait on Monday, while Bahrain take on Afghanistan.

Mirza was on target for Bahrain but Alireza Rafieipour equalized the match.

Bahrain struck again with two minutes left on the clock when Mohamed Alsandi sent a delightful through ball for Saleh Sanjar to strike home from close range, the-afc.com reported.

Saleh Sanjar had a chance to further extend Bahrain’s advantage but was denied from the spot by Iran keeper Bagher Mohammadi just before the break.

Iran came out fighting in the second half and leveled the score in the 22nd minute when Saeid Ahmad Abbasi found an unmarked Karimi, who finished with aplomb from inside the box.

Iran then took the lead for the first time seven minutes later through Abbasi’s effort from a tight angle but their joy was short-lived as Bahrain refused to give up.

The West Asian side equalized a minute later with Ali Alaraibi initiating the move from his defensive end before finishing a well-orchestrated team move himself from close range.

Iran underlined their superiority when they regained the lead in the 33rd minute with Behrouz Azimi striking a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Abbasi scored Iran’s fifth goal when he pounced on Alsandi’s poor pass before sending the ball from above the half-way line into an unattended goalmouth to seal the victory.