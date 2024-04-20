Shahab Zahedi scores brace as Avispa Fukuoka draw with Jubilo Iwata [VIDEO]

At-s.com – FUKUOKA, Round 9 of the J1 League Soccer League was held on April 20th, with Jubilo Iwata playing away against Avispa Fukuoka. Iwata took a 2-point lead but was caught up with the score, resulting in a 2-2 draw. We missed out on 3 points.

Iwata took the lead in the 30th minute of the first half when forward Jermaine Ryo headed a right cross from the far side. Two minutes into the second half, Jermaine again kicked a loose ball and scored the second goal.

However, we will allow Fukuoka to counterattack from here. In the 15th minute of the second half, forward Shahabzahedi kicked in from the center, and in the 33rd minute, Shahabzahedi scored a dribble shot, and the game was back to square one.

Iwata listened to the final whistle and did not win for the first time in two games.