April 21, 2024

Alireza Jahanbakhsh wins KNVB Cup with Feyenoord

Mir Farhad Ali Khan April 21, 2024
Nos.nl – ROTTERDAM, Feyenoord wins the Dutch cup final against NEC Nijmegen.

Feyenoord came out on top in a tumultuous final of the KNVB Cup against NEC in De Kuip. After a second, long interruption due to poor visibility due to smoke, Igor Paixão scored the winning goal in the second half: 1-0.

Despite a surplus due to a red card for Feyenoord player Yankuba Minteh, NEC was unable to come back afterwards.

The Rotterdam team won the KNVB Cup for the fourteenth time in history.

