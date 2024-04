Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Iran defeated Kuwait 4-0 in Group D of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 on Monday.

Kuwaiti players scored two own goals and Saeid Ahmad Abbasi also scored twice.

Team Melli had previously defeated Afghanistan 3-1 and Bahrain 5-3.

Iran will play Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

The competition is underway in Bangkok, Thailand, from April 17 to 28.