Porto president on Taremi’s move to Inter: ‘We can’t do anything’

FC Porto's Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the Portuguese league football match between FC Famalicao and FC Porto at the Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicao on May 20, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Football-italia.net – PORTO, Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa highlighted how his club ‘can’t do anything’ about the imminent move of Mehdi Taremi to Inter.

The 31-year-old Iranian striker has entered the last six months of his contract at the Portuguese club and is ready to leave on a free transfer in the summer, having already set up a deal with the Nerazzurri.

Taremi has agreed to sign a two-year contract with Inter with an option for a third and is expected to undergo his medicals with the club in the coming months before confirming the move. He had planned to carry these out last month, but fan protests pushed him to delay.

Speaking via TMW, Porto president Pinto da Costa discussed the Taremi situation and his imminent move to Inter in the summer.

“Taremi is an important player, but we can’t do anything about it. He is an important player for us, as everyone is, but in the end, it matters who plays. This applies to Taremi or others. As happens in any big club, it also happens at Paris Saint-Germain.

“At the end of their contracts, players are free to choose what their future will be. We can’t do anything about this, other than wish them to be happy.”

The 31-year-old Iranian striker has not shown his best with Porto this term, managing just six goals and four assists in 1871 minutes of action across 25 matches.