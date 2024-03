(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TURKISTAN, Iranian coach Reza Parkas was named as the head coach of Kazakhstan’s Turkistan football team.

Parkas has penned a one-year contract with an option to extend for three years more with the Khazakhstani Pervaya Liga side

He was the head coach of Iranian football team Sanat Naft last season, but parted company with the club by mutual consent.

FC Turkistan currently plays at Pervaya Liga, Kazakhstan’s second tier.