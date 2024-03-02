Jahanbakhsh may miss Turkmenistan’s match in 2026 World Cup qualifier

TT – TEHRAN, Alireza Jahanbakhsh may miss the 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Turkmenistan.

Team Melli are scheduled to host Turkmenistan on March 21 and play the team five days later at the Ashgabat Stadium.

Jahanbakhsh has suffered a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for a month.

He missed the match against Groningen, where Feyenoord won the match 2-1.

Jahanbakhsh was a key member of Iran national football team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and scored two goals against Japan and Qatar.