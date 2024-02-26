Aref Gholami joins FK Velež Mostar

Fkvelez.ba – MOSTAR, Football club Velež Mostar of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina informs all its members, fans and friends of the club that Aref Gholami is a new player of our club as of today.

In the presence of the President of the Board of Directors of the Velež Football Club, Mr. Senad Kevelj, a contract was signed today in the Press Room of the “Rođeni” stadium, which will tie this Iranian national team player to Rođeni until the summer of 2025.

Aref Gholami was born on April 19, 1997 in Gorgan, Iran.

He started his career in the youth categories of Sepahan FC, where he made his debut for the first team, to continue his football development in the renowned Iranian clubs Zob Ahan, Foolad, and from the competitive season 2019/20 to play for the multiple champion of Iran (9x), winner Cup of this country (7x), as well as the winner of the Asian Champions League (2x) Esteghlal FC, for which he made a total of 96 appearances, scoring 2 goals with one successful assist.

It was with this club, along with regular appearances in the Asian Champions League, that he managed to win the first championship title of Iran, and in the 2022/23 season, the Super Cup of this country.

He passed all the youth representative categories of Iran, and for the A national team of Iran, he made his debut in the Asian qualifiers for the World Cup in the match against South Korea. Interestingly, he was part of his country’s national team at the end of November 2020, when, in a friendly match, the Iranian national team defeated our national team with a score of 2:0.

The signing of the contract with this excellent 1.83 cm tall defender comes at a moment after our Club managed to realize the transfer of Bruno de Oliveira to the South Korean Gwangju FC, and will represent a significant reinforcement to the last line of Dean Klafurić, before the continuation of the competition in the WWin League of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the domestic Cup, where our natives will continue their struggle towards the achievement of the set goal – a place that will provide us with European matches at the beginning of the next season.

We wish our new signing a lot of happiness, health and joint success in our red jersey.

Welcome Aref!