March 8, 2024

Mohebi scores brace as Rostov defeat league leaders Krasnodar [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan March 8, 2024
Bobsoccer.ru – ROSTOV-ON-DON, The match of the 20th round of the Russian Premier League Rostov FK faced off against first place Krasnodar in Rostov-on-Don.

Iranian attacker Mohammad Mohebi opened the scoring in the 25th minute. In the 62nd minute of the match, the score became 2:0 in favor of the Rostovites. The lead was increased again by home team forward Mohamed Mohebi, scoring his second goal of the match.

At the beginning of the second half, Krasnodar played with a man down after Olusegun was sent off.

Krasnodar remain in first place, with Zenit only 2 points behind and has one game in hand. The win helps Rostov increase to 9th position in the league table.

