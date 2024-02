RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE Mandatory Credit: Photo by Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (14314367at) Omid Ebrahimi is applauding the fans after the AFC Asian Cup 2023 match between Iran and the United Arab Emirates at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on January 23, 2023. Iran V United Arab Emirates: Group A- AFC Asian Cup, Doha, Qatar - 24 Jan 2024

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran football team midfielder Omid Ebrahimi announced retirement from national duty.

He retired from football at the age of 37.

Ebrahimi played 65 matches for Team Melli from 2012 to 2024 and scored one goal.

He made his debut under Carlos Queiroz on December 9, 2012, in a match against Saudi Arabia in the 2012 WAFF.

Ebrahimi was part of the Iran squad in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.