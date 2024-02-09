Ghalenoei to stay Iran coach until 2026 FIFA World Cup

TT – TEHRAN, Iran football federation will extend Amir Ghalenoei’s contract until the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 60-year-old coach was named as head coach of Team Melli in March 2023.

Under his leadership, Team Melli advanced to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup semifinals, where they lost to Qatar 3-2.

Ghalenoei could bring an end to Iran’s 48-year title drought in the Asian Cup but missed the golden opportunity.

Now, the Federation is going to extend the coach’s deal until the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.