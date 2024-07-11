Iran advance to 2024 CAFA U20 Championship final [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – JALAL-ABAD, Iran were held to a 1-1 draw by Uzbekistan on Tuesday and secured their spot in the final of the 2024 CAFA U20 Championship.

Ali Hassani was on target for Iran in the match.

Iran went down to 10 men in the match after Esmaeil Gholizadeg was shown a red card in the 71st minute.

Iran, who had defeated Turkmenistan 3-0 in their first match, qualified for the final as Group B winners.

Kyrgyzstan hosts the tournament from July 5 to 12.

Uzbekistan are the defending champions being crowned champions of the inaugural edition.