Tasnim – KALBA, Iranian international forward Mehdi Ghaedi penned a one-year extension with Ittihad Kalba.

The 25-year-old winger joined the Emirati club last year and scored 12 goals in 25 matches for Kalba.

Media reports suggest that Iran’s Esteghlal is going to sign him but Ghaedi extended his contract.

Ghaedi is also a member of the Iran national football team.