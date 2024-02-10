Iran beach soccer defeat Colombia in friendly match

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran beach soccer team defeated Colombia 3-2 in a friendly match on Friday.

Mohammad Masoumizadeh (two goals) and Mohammadali Mokhtari scored for Team Melli.

The warm-up match was held as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Spain, Tahiti and Argentina. Team Melli will face Spain in the opening match of the prestigious campaign on Feb. 15.

Iran beach soccer team played three warm-up matches with Belarus in late January as part of preparation for the 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran are one of the powerhouses teams in beach soccer as the Persians won a bronze medal in the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Team Melli are also the current champions in the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup. Russia and Iran are the most successful teams, having won four tournaments each.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Dubai, the UAE from Feb. 15 to 25.