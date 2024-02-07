Iran fall short against Qatar in 2023 AFC Asian Cup semis [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Iran football team failed to reach the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final after suffering a 3-2 loss against Qatar on Wednesday.

In the match held in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium, Sardar Azmoun gave Iran a lead with a bicycle kick just four minutes into the match.

Qatar, however, did not trail for long, drawing level 13 minutes later with Akram Afif’s cutback setting up Jassem Gaber for a shot that took a deflection off Saeid Ezzatohali, looped over Alireza Beiranvand and settled in the back of the net.

Two minutes before the halftime, Afif scored Qatar’s second goal with a right-footed strike.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 51st minute.

Almoez Ali scored Qatar’s third goal in the 82nd minute.

The condition went from bad to worse for Iran when Shoja Khalilzadeh was shown a red card in the injury time.

Defending champions Qatar to meet Jordaan in the final on Saturday.