Heroic Jordan stun S. Korea to reach 2023 AFC Asian Cup final

TT – TEHRAN, Goals from Yazan Al Naimat and Mousa Al Tamari secured Jordan a sensational 2-0 win over Korea Republic as the West Asian side advanced to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Tuesday.

The West Asian side’s positive play delivered dividends in the 53rd minute when Al Tamari pounced on a poor back pass from Jung Seung-Hyunto to send a well-timed pass to Al Naimat, who lobbed the ball over the advancing Jo for the opening goal.

That was to prove costly as Jordan struck again six minutes later, Al Tamari brilliantly cutting inside just above the area before unleashing a low drive past a despairing Cho.

Korea Republic’s attempts to find a way back were easily repelled from there on as Jordan held on for a well deserved place in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 final.

Jordan will play the winners of Iran and Qatar match in the final on Saturday.