Iran Assistant Coach Explains Why Inter Milan Are Keen To Sign Porto Striker

sempreinter.com – DOHA, Former Inter Milan player and current Iran assistant coach Antonio Manicone reveals why the Nerazzurri would do well to sign Mehdi Taremi.

The Italian giants have been keeping an eye on the 31-year-old for quite some time now.

They’ll be looking to poach his services on a free transfer once his contract with Porto expires at the end of the season.

For his part, Manicone was a midfielder during his playing days. He started his career at Inter and went on to represent a host of Italian clubs.

The 57-year-old also worked in the club’s youth sector between 2004 and 2012.

In 2023, he joined the technical staff of the Iranian national team which gave him the chance to collaborate with Taremi.

Manicone dwells on the traits that would allow the striker to thrive at Inter, in his own opinion.

“Mehdi is intelligent, he knows how to find spaces in the possession and non-possession phases,” said the former Inter midfielder in his interview with Tuttosport via FcInterNews.

“He has notable physical qualities, excellent technique, a good eye for goal. He is very good when attacking spaces, with or without the ball at his feet. This is also partially thanks to his speed.

“I see him both as a centre-forward and a second striker. When he plays for the national team, we pair him with Azmoun. Thanks to his intelligence, he can do everything.

“Taremi also helps his teammate playing well. He likes to play the ball, he knows how to intervene at the right moment.

“We are talking about a modern striker, one who can be very useful even when opponents close in on him.

He’s a strong footballer who always finds space for the shot, the one that perhaps hasn’t been practiced in training. Therefore, he can decide the game.”

Manicone also spoke about the striker’s human traits, describing him as a humble, down-to-earth person.

“Mehdi is a very polite, respectful lad who loves the group. A sociable person, he doesn’t even shy away from fans’ requests for photos and autographs.

“When we first met, he greeted me in Italian. He is one of those footballers that everyone would like to have.

“Working with him is easy as he’s very humble. We are talking about an athlete who wants to improve himself, to always do better to achieve new feats and great results. He is never satisfied. And he always wants to win.”