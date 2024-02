TT – TEHRAN, Kuwaiti referee Ahmed Al-Ali will officiate the match between Iran and Qatar in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup semifinals, slated for Wednesday in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

Kuwait’s Abdulhadi Al-Anzi and Malaysian Zairul Khalil Tan will assist him in the match.

The 37-year-old referee has previously officiated in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Champions League.

Al-Ali is FIFA international referee since 2019.