February 3, 2024

Zahiroleslam scores brace as STVV waltzes over AA Gent [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 3, 2024
Tvl.be – SINT TRUIDEN, STVV achieved a resounding victory against AA Gent in the Belgian Pro League.

The Canaries won by a scoreline of 4-1 at home.

STVV went into halftime with a deficit, but thanks to two goals from Zahiroleslam, STVV took the lead.

Abou Koita, just back from the Africa Cup, completed the party with two goals.

With the victory, STVV widens the gap with the relegation zone to ten points and they can look upwards again at Stayen.

Goals:https://sporza.be/nl/2024/02/01/bekijk-de-goals-uit-stvv-gent-4-1~1706811935730/

