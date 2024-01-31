Allahyar Sayyadmanesh joins Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo

KVCWesterlo.be – ANTWERP, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh signed for 2,5 years with the Kemphanen!

Born in Amal, Iran, he took his first steps as a professional footballer by signing his contract with Esteghal FC in June 2018.

This promising forward committed to Fenerbahçe in May 2019 and made his debut for the Iranian national team a month later.

Over the past few years, he has left an impression during loan spells at İstanbulspor, Zorya Luhansk, and Hull City. In fact, he was even named one of the best 11 players in the Ukrainian Premier League during the 2020/2021 season. In July 2022, he made the permanent move to Hull City.

Welcome, Allahyar!