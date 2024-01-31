January 31, 2024

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh joins Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 31, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
9 views

KVCWesterlo.be – ANTWERP, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh signed for 2,5 years with the Kemphanen!

Born in Amal, Iran, he took his first steps as a professional footballer by signing his contract with Esteghal FC in June 2018.

This promising forward committed to Fenerbahçe in May 2019 and made his debut for the Iranian national team a month later.

Over the past few years, he has left an impression during loan spells at İstanbulspor, Zorya Luhansk, and Hull City. In fact, he was even named one of the best 11 players in the Ukrainian Premier League during the 2020/2021 season. In July 2022, he made the permanent move to Hull City.

Welcome, Allahyar!

More Stories

Aris Thessaloniki signs Karim Ansarifard

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 31, 2024

Fabio Capello : Taremi a Top-Class Player, Has Everything A Striker Needs

Kamran D. January 31, 2024

Ali Karimi scores as Kayserispor draw against Antalyaspor [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 29, 2024