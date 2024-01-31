Aris Thessaloniki signs Karim Ansarifard

Arisfc.com.gr – THESSALONIKI, PAE ARIS announces the acquisition of Karim Ansarifard until the end of the current season with the prospect of renewal for another year.

Karim Ansarifard was born in the city of Ardabil, Iran on April 3, 1990.

His professional career began with Saipa, with whose shirt he played 124 times (2007-2012) with a tally of 56 goals and 6 assists.

In fact, in the 2011-’12 season, Ansarifard emerged as the top scorer in the Iranian league, which led to his transfer to Persepolis.

The following season he was again top scorer in his homeland. After a season on loan with Tractor Sazi, the Iranian striker decided to move to Europe for Osasuna (16 appearances in LaLiga2 and Copa del Rey).

In the summer of 2015, Karim Ansarifard came to Greece for the first time on behalf of Panioni.

In the Greek league, the international striker managed to highlight his talent and after a season and a half with the team of N. Smyrna (51 appearances, 15 goals, 5 assists), he was acquired by Olympiakos in January 2017.

The Iranian scored 22 goals and provided 8 assists in 48 appearances for Olympiakos in Greece and Europe before moving to England for Nottingham Forest for one season.

After a one-year stint in Qatar and Al-Sailiya (21 appearances, 6 goals and an assist), the Iranian centre-forward returned to our country, this time on behalf of A.E.K., in August 2020 .

Ansarifard after a full two years in Athens (80 appearances, 20 goals, 2 assists), left in the summer of 2022 to join Omonia Nicosia.

Last year, he celebrated winning the Cup with Omonia. In the current season he managed to play 20 times in the league, Cyprus Cup and Europa Conference League before leaving for Qatar to join the Iran national team for the Asian Cup.

Karim Ansarifard has been an integral part of the Iran national team for the past 15 years, amassing over 100 caps and 30 goals for his country’s national team.