Fabio Capello : Taremi a Top-Class Player, Has Everything A Striker Needs

Sempreinter.com – Former AC Milan and Real Madrid coach Fabio Capello feels that Inter Milan-bound Porto striker Mehdi Taremi is a top player.

Speaking to Iranian news outlet Footballi.net, via FCInterNews, Capello claimed that the 31-year-old has “everything a striker needs” at the top level.

As of yet, nothing is official regarding Taremi’s move to Inter next summer.

The Iranian international has not put pen to paper to seal the free transfer when his contract with Porto expires.

But it now looks to be all but a done deal.

Inter and Taremi’s representatives have fully worked out personal terms on a transfer.

And this week, the Nerazzurri officially informed Taremi’s club Porto that they have an agreement for the player to join at the end of June.

At the moment, Taremi is at the Asian Cup with the Iranian national team.

The 31-year-old will not attend to his future at club level whilst he is in Qatar.

However, once Taremi returns from the tournament, then it should only be a matter of time.

Inter have everything ready to make the 31-year-old the first ever Iranian player to play for the club.

And for his part, former Rossoneri coach Capello believes that the Nerazzurri will be getting a top striker.

Fabio Capello Full Of Praise For Inter-Bound Taremi

Capello explained that “I don’t know about many Iranian players. But I know Taremi well.”

The former Milan coach was very positive in his assessment of the Nerazzurri-bound striker.

“He has all the qualities that you could want in a striker,” the former coach went on.

“And he’s one of the most complete players in the Portuguese top flight.”

Capello said of Taremi that “He’s a top-class player,”

And Capello also suggested that Taremi is in a somewhat different situation to his international teammate, Roma striker Sardar Azmoun.

“They’re different profiles,” he said of the two Iranian internationals.