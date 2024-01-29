Ali Karimi scores as Kayserispor draw against Antalyaspor [VIDEO]

Bein sports – KAYSERI, In the 23rd week of the Trendyol Super League, Mondihome Kayserispor and Bitexen Antalyaspor faced each other in a match that ended with a 1-1 draw.

While Larsson scored Bitexen Antalyaspor’s goal in the 31st minute, Mondihome Kayserispor’s goal came from Ali Karimi in the 61st minute.

Burak Yılmaz, who was recently appointed as the coach of Mondihome Kayserispor, played his first official match with his new team against Bitexen Antalyaspor.

With this result, Bitexen Antalyaspor increased its points to 34, while Mondihome Kayserispor reached 27 points.