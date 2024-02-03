February 3, 2024

Saeid Mehri assists on APOEL debut [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 3, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
10 views

Alphanews.live – NICOSIA, The “blue and yellow” won 4-1 against Karmiotissa in the 22nd game of the Cyta championship.

The goals for the hosts came from Dalcio (34′, 54′), Sacia (49′) and Kostandinov (71′).

Katsantonis temporarily equalized for the guests (37′).

With this victory, the Nicosia team rose to 51 points and remains within a safe distance from second place. In turn, the Polemides team was stuck at 14 points and remains within the relegation zone, having a game more.

More Stories

Iran defeat Japan to advance to 2023 AFC Asian Cup semifinals [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 3, 2024

Zahiroleslam scores brace as STVV waltzes over AA Gent [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan February 3, 2024

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh joins Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 31, 2024