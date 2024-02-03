Saeid Mehri assists on APOEL debut [VIDEO]

Alphanews.live – NICOSIA, The “blue and yellow” won 4-1 against Karmiotissa in the 22nd game of the Cyta championship.

The goals for the hosts came from Dalcio (34′, 54′), Sacia (49′) and Kostandinov (71′).

Katsantonis temporarily equalized for the guests (37′).

With this victory, the Nicosia team rose to 51 points and remains within a safe distance from second place. In turn, the Polemides team was stuck at 14 points and remains within the relegation zone, having a game more.