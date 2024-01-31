Iran ready to defend reputation in Beach Soccer World Cup: Ali Naderi

TT- TEHRAN, Iran national beach soccer team head coach Ali Naderi says that they want to defend their reputation in the 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran are drawn in Group B along with Spain, Tahiti and Argentina. Team Melli will face Spain in the opening match of the prestigious campaign on Feb. 15.

“We are drawn in a tough group because the World Cup always brings the best team together. The teams are well-prepared for the competition and we know that Team Melli have a difficult task ahead,” Naderi told in his interview with Tehran Times.

Iran beach soccer team played three warm-up matches with Belarus last week as part of preparation for the 2024 Beach Soccer World Cup.

“We have done our best to prepare for the event and are holding our last training camp in Kish Island. We will travel to Dubai next week,” he added.

Iran are one of the powerhouses teams in beach soccer as the Persians won a bronze medal in the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Team Melli are also the current champions in the Beach Soccer Intercontinental Cup. Russia and Iran are the most successful teams, having won four tournaments each.

“Iran are scheduled to play a friendly match with Colombia in Dubai because we want to enter the campaign in the best possible way. We want to defend our reputation in the competition,” Naderi concluded.