January 23, 2024

Friendly: Iran beach soccer team defeats Belarus

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 23, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
10 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national beach soccer team defeated Belarus 7-2 in a friendly match on Monday.

Movahed Mohammadpour (two goals), Amir Hossein Akbari, Mohammad Moradi, Ali Mirshekari, Mohammad Ali Mokhtari and Ivan Kanstantsinau (own goals) scored for Team Melli.

The match was held as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran will open the World Cup on February 15, 2024, with a match against Spain in Group B. Tahiti and Argentina are also in the group.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Dubai, UAE, from February 15 to 25.

More Stories

Roma close door on Azmoun amidst interest [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 23, 2024

Iran captain Hajsafi focused on team success

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 23, 2024

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Group C – Iran vs UAE [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 23, 2024