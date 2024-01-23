Friendly: Iran beach soccer team defeats Belarus

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s national beach soccer team defeated Belarus 7-2 in a friendly match on Monday.

Movahed Mohammadpour (two goals), Amir Hossein Akbari, Mohammad Moradi, Ali Mirshekari, Mohammad Ali Mokhtari and Ivan Kanstantsinau (own goals) scored for Team Melli.

The match was held as part of preparation for the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Iran will open the World Cup on February 15, 2024, with a match against Spain in Group B. Tahiti and Argentina are also in the group.

The 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup will be held in Dubai, UAE, from February 15 to 25.