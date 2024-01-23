Iran captain Hajsafi focused on team success

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi is focused on collective success rather than individual glory ahead of his side’s final game of Group C of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup against the UAE on Tuesday.

Team Melli is already through to the Round of 16, having beaten Palestine 4-1 then Hong Kong 1-0 in its first two matches, but a win against its Persian Gulf neighbor will ensure the top spot, the-afc.com reported.

“We are in a very good condition after these two games. We respect the UAE as a team and hope to see a good game from both sides,” said Hajsafi.

“We saw some criticism of our performance in the previous match, but I felt that was a bit disrespectful to us. You cannot say that a team that has 14 shots on target had a bad match.

“In our team, nobody thinks about his individual performance, we have 26 top level players and all of them only think about team success, not about being top scorer, about how many assists or clean sheets they have made,” he added.

“We are all only thinking about success in this tournament. We played two finals so far and we are looking forward to our third final against the UAE,” Hajsafi concluded.