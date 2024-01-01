Iran football team high average age raised concern

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran national football team have the highest average squad age among the participating teams in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

The Asian Cup in Qatar is set to begin on Jan. 12, promising a display of football excellence and national pride.

Iran, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar are traditionally strong contenders in Asian football, shaping the competitive landscape.

Amir Ghalenoei, head coach of Iran, has called up 27 players to Team Melli, carefully selecting experienced individuals who have played a key role in the team’s previous achievements.

Among these Asian football powerhouses, Japan stand out as the youngest team, with an average age of 25.1 years. Saudi Arabia come second with an average of 26 years, while Australia, South Korea, and Qatar follow closely behind with averages of 27.4, 27.8, and 27.9 years respectively.

Iran national football team are considered the oldest among the top five contenders for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, with players averaging 28.6 years of age.

Team Melli’s lineup of 27 players reveals a stark contrast: 12 veterans above 30, versus just three players below 23.

Ghalenoei has increased the average age of the national team for the 2023 tournament by excluding young players like Mohammadamin Hazbavi, Abolfazl Jalali, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, and Saeed Saharkhizan.

The Iran national team’s high average age is causing concerns among the fans and the experts, leading to criticism of head coach Ghalenoei.

The 18th AFC Asian Cup is scheduled for January 12th to February 10th, 2024, with 24 national teams, including Iran’s Team Melli, competing for glory. Iran placed in Group C with the UAE, Palestine, and Hong Kong.