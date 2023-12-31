PGPL: Esteghlal beat Paykan [VIDEO]

TehranTimes – TEHREAN, Esteghlal football team defeated Paykan 2-1 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Armin Sohrabian headed home just after the hour mark in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium and substitute Peyman Babaei scored the hosts’ second goal in the 72nd minute.

Paykan forward Amir Shahim scored a consolation goal in the added time.

Esteghlal moved up to top with 32 points, one points above Sepaha, who have one game in hands.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Sanat Naft 3-0 in Tabriz. Aref Aghasi (25th), Mehdi Hashemnejhad (32nd) and Mohammad Ghanbari (77th) were on target for the hosts.

On Sunday, Havadar will host struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan and Aluminum face Malavan.

Persepolis are scheduled to meet Mes in Rafsanjan on Monday, while Sepahan face Shams Azar in Isfahan.

On Wednesday, Zob Ahan will host Gol Gohar and Foolad play Nassaji.