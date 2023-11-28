Nassaji defeat Mumbai City [VIDEO]

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Nassaji completed the double over Mumbai City FC after a 2-0 win in their Group D match in the AFC Champions League 2023/24 at Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

The Iran side repeated their feat from their opening match in the group with Mohammadreza Azadi getting his name on the scoresheet in both wins.

The first goal of the night came just before the quarter-hour mark when Amir Janmaleki sent a perfectly weighted long ball behind the Indian defense that was chased by Mohammadreza Azadi who carried it into the box and hammered into the back of the net from a tight angle for Nassaji’s opener.

Nassaji’s lead was extended in extraordinary fashion in the 32nd minute when Mumbai City defender Halen Nongtdu looked to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa but could not locate him accurately and instead sent it into the back of his own net.

The Iranian side were reduced to 10 men when Janmaleki received a direct red card for a high-footed reckless challenge on Sanjeev Stalin midway through the second half.The result means Mumbai City will continue their pursuit of a first point and a first goal in the campaign when they host Navbahor on the final matchday while Nassaji bow out from Riyadh where they take on Al Hilal SFC next.