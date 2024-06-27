June 27, 2024

2026 WCQs: Ghalenoei remains confident as Iran drawn into Group A

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 27, 2024

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei is confident over Iran’s chances in the third round of Asia’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Team Melli has been drawn in Group A along with Qatar, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, the UAE, and DPR Korea.

“If you look at our group, it’s not easy, we have (the) UAE and Qatar but if you look at our results from the previous round, (it gives us confidence) to qualify,” Ghalenoei told the-afc.com.

The AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 will kick off on September 5 with the final round of matches scheduled for June 10, 2025.

