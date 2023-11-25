Zob Ahan, Esteghlal share spoils: PGPL

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Zob Ahan and Esteghlal football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Armin Sohrabian gave the visiting team a lead in the 62nd minute but Zob Ahan midfielder Majid Aliyari’s shot deflected off Mehdi Mehdipour into back of net in the 76th minute in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Foolad 2-0 in Tabriz and Shams Azar were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar.Esteghlal lead the table with 23 points, four points above Malavan and Zob Ahan.