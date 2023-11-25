November 25, 2023

Zob Ahan, Esteghlal share spoils: PGPL

Kamran D. November 25, 2023
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
6 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN,  Zob Ahan and Esteghlal football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Armin Sohrabian gave the visiting team a lead in the 62nd minute but Zob Ahan midfielder Majid Aliyari’s shot deflected off Mehdi Mehdipour into back of net in the 76th minute in Isfahan’s Fooladshahr Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Tractor defeated Foolad 2-0 in Tabriz and Shams Azar were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar.Esteghlal lead the table with 23 points, four points above Malavan and Zob Ahan.

More Stories

Malavan move up to second place at PGPL

Kamran D. November 25, 2023

Paykan part ways with Rasoul Khatibi: PGPL

Kamran D. November 21, 2023

PGPL: Nassaji coach Mehdi Rahmati resigns

Mir Farhad Ali Khan November 13, 2023