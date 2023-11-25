Malavan move up to second place at PGPL

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Malavan football team defeated Havadar 1-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Friday and moved up to second place.

In the match held in Tehran’s Pas Stadium, Pedram Ghazipour scored the winner in the 68th minute.

Elsewhere, Aluminum and Paykan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw and Mes lost 2-0 to struggling Sanat Naft in Rafsanjan.On Saturday, Zob Ahan will host leaders Esteghlal in Isfahan, Tractor meet Foolad in Tabriz and Shams Azar face Gol Gohar in Qazvin.Esteghlal lead the table with 22 points, three points above Malavan.