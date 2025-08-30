Sepahan complete signing of ex-Persepolis defender Gvelesiani

TT – TEHRAN, Sepahan football club has completed the signing of Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani on Friday.

Gvelesiani left Persepolis at the end of last season after three years with the club. The Georgian international defender has signed a one-year deal with Sepahan.

The 34-year-old defender began his career with Dinamo Tbilisi in 2010, then joined Iran’s Zob Ahan in 2017. He has also played for Iranian clubs Nassaji, and Sepahan before joining Persepolis in 2022.

Gvelesiani helped Persepolis win two league titles in Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League and one Hazfi Cup title. He has represented the Georgia national team 10 times.