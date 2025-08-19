August 20, 2025

Esteghlal beat holders Tractor: 2025/26 PGPL [VIDEO]

Kamran D. August 19, 2025
TT – TEHRAN,  Esteghlal football team defeated defending champions Tractor 1-0 in their opening match of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Tuesday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Bonyan Diesel Stadium, Mohammadhossein Eslami scored the solitary goal of the match in the 67th minute.

In Bandar Anzali, Malavan and Sepahan shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. Arya Yousefi was on target for the visiting team in the 12th minute and Malavan’s Hossein Sadeghi canceled out the goal in the 65th minute.

Foolad lost to Chadormalou 1-0 and Esteghlal Khuzestan were held to a 1-1 draw by Shams Azar in Ahvaz.

