Tractor learn rivals in 2025/26 ACL Elite

Tehran Times – KUALA LUMPUR, Tractor football team discovered their opponents in the 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite.

The draw for the Elite ACL league stage was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Friday.

A total of 24 teams (12 from the East and 12 from the West) will participate in the league stage.

The competition will start on Sept. 15 and will last until April 25 of next year.

Tractor will have to battle Qatar’s Al Sadd SC, champions in 2011, Al Shorta (IRQ), Sharjah (UAE), Al Duhail (QAT), Shabab Al Ahli (UAE), Nasaf (UZB), Al Gharafa (QAT) and Al Wahda (UAE), as they look to better last season’s quarter-final finish.

The 2025/26 AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) is the 44th edition of Asia’s premier club football tournament, organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the second under the AFC Champions League Elite title.

The finals will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The tournament winners will qualify for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. Additionally, the winners will enter the league stage of the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite, if they have not already qualified through domestic performance.

Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli are the defending champions.