August 18, 2025

Persepolis escape loss in 2025/26 PGPL opener [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 18, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
114 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Ali Alipour scored an equalizer deep into the added time to help Persepolis escape loss in their opening match in the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) here against newly-promoted Fajr Sepasi.

Hossein Shahabi stunned Persepolis at the Shahr-e Qods Stadium in the 13th minute and could resist until very last of the match but right-footed Alipour leveled the score from outside the area.

In Isfahan, newly-promoted Paykan edged past Zob Ahan 1-0. Kheybar came from two goals down to beat Mes 3-2 in Khorramabad. And Gol Gohar defeated Aluminum 1-0 in Sirjan.

On Tuesday, holders Tractor will host Esteghlal in Tabriz, Chadormalou are to face Foolad, Esteghlal Khuzestan meet Shams Azar and Malavan play Sepahan in Bandar Anzali.

More Stories

Tractor learn rivals in 2025/26 ACL Elite

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2025

Lusail SC announce Ashkan Dejagah as assistant coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2025

Carlos Queiroz advises Fulham to sign Inter Milan’s Taremi [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2025