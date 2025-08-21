Parma consider audacious bid for Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Sempreinter.com – PARMA, Serie A minnows Parma have reportedly set their sights on out-of-favor Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi.

According to Sky Sport via FCInterNews, the Crusaders are considering a last-gasp swoop for the 33-year-old.

Mehdi Taremi is on his way out, only a year after joining Inter on a Bosman deal from Porto.

Indeed, new manager Cristian Chivu has ruled the veteran center-forward out of his project at San Siro.

Therefore, Inter have put him up for sale.

Despite receiving offers from South America and Turkey, Taremi is keen to stay in Europe’s top-five leagues.

As such, he turned down Flamengo’s approach earlier in the summer.

Meanwhile, several Premier League clubs, including Fulham and Leeds United, have shown interest in his services.

However, Taremi could shockingly stay in Serie A as Parma contemplate an audacious bid to sign him.

Inter and Parma boast a strong relationship, as evidenced by Ange-Yoan Bonny’s transfer to Giuseppe Meazza.

Bonny’s exit has left a gap in the front third, and Taremi could fill it.