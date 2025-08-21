Sevilla, Wolves and Fulham ‘open talks’ to sign winger as transfer battle erupts [Report]

www.MSN.com – LONDON, Wolves and Fulham have opened talks to sign an exciting winger, TEAMtalk understands, though they face competition from LaLiga for his signature.

The Premier League duo are both looking to bolster their squads further before the transfer window slams shut and are converging on the same target.

We understand that Wolves, Fulham and Sevilla have all opened talks to sign Dinamo Makhachkala winger Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad.

The four-time capped Iranian international is considered to be one of the most exciting young players in the Russian Premier League.

Hosseinnejad signed for Makhachkala last summer and notched four goals and six assists in 36 appearances in his first campaign with the club.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Sevilla have pushed the hardest of the winger’s suitors to date. The Spanish side are pushing more than Wolves and Fulham to understand the possibilities of a deal, but that could still change.

For now, discussions with Dinamo Makhachkala are still at an early stage. Nothing is advanced yet, and time may be tight to complete a transfer in the current window…