PSV and Lille interested in Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi [Report]

MILAN, PSV are reportedly in talks with the agents of out-of-favour Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi over a potential transfer.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. They report that the two clubs have yet to start up talks, however.

It has seemed inevitable for months that striker Mehdi Taremi would leave Inter this summer.

The Iranian is not a part of the plans under Cristian Chivu.

However, so far there has not been a decisive move by any club to sign the Iranian.

The likes of Botafogo and Flamengo reportedly tried to bring Taremi to Brazil. However, he rejected them, preferring to stay in Europe.

Meanwhile, there has been interest in Taremi from the Premier League. Both Leeds United and Fulham have reportedly targeted the 33-year-old.

And in the meantime, yet another two clubs have emerged with an interest in Taremi, Eredivise’s PSV and Ligue 1’s Lille.

PSV have approached the Iranian star’s representatives, reports Sky Sport Italia.

PSV are looking to replace striker Luuk De Jong after his move to Porto.

The Eindhoven-based team would offer Taremi the opportunity to stay in Europe. Furthermore, they will also be playing Champions League football next season.

Therefore, Sky report, PSV have begun talks with the agents of Taremi in the past day or so.

However, the broadcaster continued, the Dutch club have not approached Inter with an offer yet.