Sevilla leads in race to sign Javad Hosseinejad [Report]

Orgullobiri.com – SEVILLA, Sevilla FC is still active in the signing market and has set its eyes on Mohammadjavad Hosseinejad, a 22-year-old Iranian midfielder who is a member of the Russian Premier League’s Dinamo Makhachkala.

According to FootballTransfers, the Hispanic club leads the bid for the young player, competing with teams such as Fulham and Wolverhampton. While Seville seeks to reinforce its attack, Hosseinnejad presents itself as a versatile option with great growth potential under the direction of Matías Almeyda.

Hosseinnejad stands out for his vision of play, partnership ability and ability to generate danger in creative areas.

In the 2024/25 season he recorded three assists in 17 games with Dinamo Makhachkala and made his debut in his first game against Akhmat Grozny. However, his scoring contribution has been limited and does not stand out in defensive tasks, which could pose a challenge in LaLiga.

Its market value is 1 million euros, with possibilities for negotiation by the Russian club. Your adaptation to a more competitive league will be key to your performance.

If Sevilla FC concretes the incorporation of Hosseinnejad, it will gain a creative and economical half-point that can bring freshness and tactical alternatives.

In the event of departures such as Juanlu Sánchez or José Ángel Carmona, the club could free up salary space and close the operation without financial risks.

The negotiation is not yet closed, but interest and advanced talks reflect that Hosseinnejad could be one of the surprises of the summer market in Nervion.