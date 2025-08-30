Iran defeats Afghanistan in 2025 CAFA Nations Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – HISOR, Iran came back from a goal down to defeat Afghanistan 3-1 in the opening match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Friday.

In the match held at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, Omid Mousavi gave Afghanistan the lead in 21st minute but Majid Aliyari leveled the score five minutes later. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh made it 2-1 in the 36th minute and Aliyari was on target once again in 64th minute.

Iran will play India and Tajikistan on Sept. 1 and 4, respectively in Group B.

Group A consists of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Oman.