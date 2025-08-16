August 16, 2025

Lusail SC announce Ashkan Dejagah as assistant coach

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 16, 2025
Lusailfc – LUSAIL, Lusail Sports Club is pleased to announce the appointment of former Iranian international Seyed Ashkan Dejagah as Assistant Coach of the First Team ahead of the 2025–2026 season.

A veteran of top European leagues and major international tournaments, Dejagah brings championship-winning experience and a strong footballing pedigree.His leadership, and winning mentality are expected to add great value to our coaching team.

Sporting Director Alan Karimi commented:
“Ashkan is a top professional with a deep understanding of the game. We’re excited to have someone of his caliber join the Lusail family, and we’re confident he’ll be an excellent addition to our project.”

We warmly welcome Ashkan Dejagah to Lusail SC and look forward to the season ahead with optimism and ambition.

