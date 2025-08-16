Carlos Queiroz advises Fulham to sign Inter Milan’s Taremi [Report]

Sempreinter.com – LONDON, Former Iran coach Carlos Queiroz has reportedly personally advised Fulham to sign Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi.

This according to Iranian football journalist Hatam Shiralizadeh. He reports in a tweet that Queiroz has spoken with Cottagers coach Marco Silva about the 33-year-old striker.

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi has been at the centre of a number of transfer rumours in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old had a very underwhelming first season at Inter. Therefore, there is a widespread feeling that he will be on his way after just one year at the club.

There have been plenty of clubs to show an interest in Taremi’s signature.

The likes of Botafogo and Flamengo have tried to bring the 33-year-old to Brazil. However, his priority has been to stay in Europe.

Meanwhile, Turkish giants Bestikas have also been eyeing up a move for Taremi.

In the meantime, however, the interest in Taremi’s signature is also arriving from the Premier League.

Leeds United have emerged as major suitors for the Iranian international.

However, it is not just the newly-promoted club who are in the race. Fulham have also emerged as suitors.

And according to Iranian football reporter Hatam Shiralizadeh, there is a prominent figure spurring this interest on.

Carlos Queiroz has worked with Taremi with the Iran international team. And behind the scenes he is reportedly advocating for the player to join Fulham.