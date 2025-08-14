Fulham up efforts to beat Leeds United for Mehdi Taremi [Report]

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 6: Mehdi Taremi of Inter Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Super Cup final match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 6, 2025. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

MSN.com – LONDON, Fulham are pushing to beat Leeds United in the race to secure the signature of Inter Milan star Mehdi Taremi.

The 33-year-old centre forward joined Inter Milan from FC Porto last summer but failed to make an impact, as he started only seven Serie A games for them.

In the ongoing transfer window, Taremi is expected to leave and his preference is to stay in Europe, with several clubs showing interest in him.

Taremi has suitors in the Premier League, with Leeds United and Fulham both looking to sign him and he is expected to join an English side.

Leeds have loaned Mateo Joseph to Spanish side Mallorca, something which has made their need for another striker even more pressing.

The Yorkshire giants approached Inter Milan to find a deal for the Iranian frontman and it has been suggested that they are leading the race over Fulham.

However, Fulham are not ready to throw in the towel, as they are pushing to beat Leeds in the race to Taremi, according to Italian journalist Raffaele Amato.

The Cottagers might lose Rodrigo Muniz, who has also been on Leeds United’s wish list, in the ongoing window, as the player has expressed his wish to join Atalanta.

Marco Silva’s side will be keen to secure a deal for Taremi as they want to bring in a replacement for Muniz as soon as possible.

Leeds look to be well behind in the race for Muniz and they might have to step up their efforts to not miss out on Taremi.

The Whites have been venturing into the Italian market to bring in a forward, but have suffered a host of rejections.

Inter Milan signed Taremi from Porto on a free transfer, but they are now asking for a fee in the region of €8m to €10m to let him leave.