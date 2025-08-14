OGC Nice shows interest in signing Taremi [Report]

Tasnim – NICE, French football club Nice has showed interest in signing Inter Milan forward Mehdi Taremi.

Taremi has expressed a clear preference to remain in Europe for his next move.

In a boost to the likes of Leeds and Nottingham Forest, Taremi has rejected a move to South America to join Flamengo.

The report states that Taremi’s agents and intermediaries are working to find him a place in Europe, as this is his wish, as evidenced by the fact that he turned down Flamengo.

Leeds, Fulham, and Nottingham Forest are interested in him, but in the last few hours, Ligue 1 club Nice has also made a move.

Nice’s entry into the race could present a challenge for Leeds and their Premier League rivals, as they can offer Champions League football to the wantaway Inter man.

Nice finished fourth in Ligue 1 last season and will enter the qualifying rounds of the UCL.