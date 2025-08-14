Sepahan lose to Al Duhail in 2025/26 ACL Elite preliminary stage [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – AL-RAYYAN, Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail defeated Sepahan 3-2 to book their place in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 on Tuesday.

Amin Hazbavi gave Sepahan a third minute lead but goals from Ibrahima Bamba, Adil Boulbina and Krzysztof Piatek by the 33rd minute saw Djamel Belmadi’s outfit secure victory.

Milad Zakipour scored a late consolation for Sepahan.

The result means Al Duhail will be one of the 12 clubs participating in the league phase of the AFC Champions League Elite from West Asia, with the draw due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.