Apollon Limassol targeting Alireza Jahanbakhsh [Report]

Tasnim – LIMASSOL, Apollon is moving towards a major move, with the Limassol side being in contact with Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The 31-year-old player, who left SC Heerenveen after his contract expired, is reportedly a candidate to join the Cypriot team.

Apollon based in Limassol, was founded in 1954.

Apollon currently plays in the Cypriot First Division and has won the championship title four times, the cup nine times and the Super Cup four times.