Sepahan’s late win over Chadormalou sends them top of PGPL [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 28, 2025
Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Enzo Crivelli’s dramatic 95th-minute goal lifted Sepahan to the top of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) table on Saturday.

In the match held at Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan, the contest appeared destined to end in a goalless draw before the French striker struck deep into stoppage time to secure all three points for Sepahan.

Earlier in the day, Paykan and Kheybar played out a 0–0 draw in Tehran.

On Sunday, Esteghlal will host Gol Gohar in Tehran.

