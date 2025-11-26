Sepahan defeat Al Hussain in AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Sepahan scored late to defeat Al Hussein 2-0 in their AFC Champions League Two 2025/26 Group C tie on Tuesday.

With both having already confirmed their Round of 16 spots prior to the match, the win propelled the Iran side to the top of the standings on seven points – one ahead of Jordan’s Al Hussein who have a final fixture against Ahal of Turkmenistan on Dec. 23.

Sepahan had lost to the Jordanian side 1-0 on Matchday One.

Substitute Aria Yousefi scored Sepahan’s first goal in 73rd minute in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Al Hussein almost conceded again three minutes later when Al Kawamleh fumbled Omid Noorafkan’s shot from distance, but recovered well to clear the ball before a surging Enzo Crivelli could pounce.

Mohammad Askari then added Sepahan’s second in stoppage time, converting Hajsafi’s layoff to seal the well-deserved victory.